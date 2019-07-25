Goldman Sachs Group's Preferred Stock, Series D Crosses Above 5% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: GS.PRD) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0444), with shares changing hands as low as $20.80 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GS.PRD was trading at a 15.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.68% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative , meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for GS.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D :
In Thursday trading, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: GS.PRD) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GS) are down about 1.2%.
