Goldman Sachs Group's Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: GS.PRA) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9896), with shares changing hands as low as $19.79 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.44% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GS.PRA was trading at a 20.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 3.94% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative , meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for GS.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A :
In Monday trading, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: GS.PRA) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GS) are down about 1.4%.
