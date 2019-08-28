Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 47.06% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $198.07, the dividend yield is 2.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GS was $198.07, representing a -19.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $245.08 and a 30.57% increase over the 52 week low of $151.70.

GS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CME Group Inc. ( CME ) and Morgan Stanley ( MS ). GS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $23.84. Zacks Investment Research reports GS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -9.76%, compared to an industry average of -2.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to GS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GS as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF ( DIA )

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF ( EDOW )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Financials R ( RWW )

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF ( SPVU )

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF ( IAI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 2.17% over the last 100 days. DIA has the highest percent weighting of GS at 5.22%.