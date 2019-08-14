Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $197.55, changing hands as low as $195.06 per share. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GS's low point in its 52 week range is $151.70 per share, with $245.08 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $196.38.
