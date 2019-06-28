Goldman Sachs Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GS

In trading on Friday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $199.84, changing hands as high as $205.84 per share. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GS's low point in its 52 week range is $151.70 per share, with $245.08 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $204.13.
