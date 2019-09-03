Goldman Sachs global co-head of securities division Marty Chavez to retire

Reuters





Sept 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global co-head of the securities division Marty Chavez will retire at the end of the year, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Chavez, once considered a potential CEO candidate, has held a number of roles during his 19 years at the firm including chief information officer and chief financial officer.

Following Chavez' retirement, Marc Nachmann will become co-head of the securities division and Chavez will become a senior director, the memo signed by the chief executive, operating and financial officers of the bank.