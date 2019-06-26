Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. ( GSBD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GSBD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that GSBD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.95, the dividend yield is 9.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GSBD was $19.95, representing a -12.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.75 and a 12.52% increase over the 52 week low of $17.73.

GSBD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.93. Zacks Investment Research reports GSBD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.28%, compared to an industry average of -.8%.

