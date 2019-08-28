Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Golden Ocean Group Limited ( GOGL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GOGL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 300% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.88, the dividend yield is 6.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GOGL was $5.88, representing a -41.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.05 and a 35.8% increase over the 52 week low of $4.33.

GOGL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) and Carnival Corporation ( CCL ). GOGL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.12.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GOGL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.