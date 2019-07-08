Quantcast

Gold slips as fading expectations of sharp rate cut lift dollar

By Reuters

Reuters


July 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday as the dollar held near multi-week highs after investors reduced bets on an aggressive U.S. interest rate cut this month.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures slipped 0.4% to $1,395.10 an ounce.

* The dollar index was hovering near a three-week high on Tuesday after investors rolled back expectations for a sharp U.S. rate cut at the end of July. USD/

* Money market futures 0#FF: are still fully pricing in a 25 basis point cut at the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting on July 30-31, but have almost priced out a larger 50 basis point reduction.

* Fed chief Jerome Powell's comments in two-day testimony to Congress beginning on Wednesday will be closely watched to determine whether traders will continue to pare bets for deep interest rate cuts.

* Asian stocks struggled to make a rebound on Tuesday. MKTS/GLOB

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.15% to 795.80 tonnes on Monday from 796.97 tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

* Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish stance in COMEX gold in the week to July 2, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday in a report delayed because of the U.S. Independence Day holiday.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 1245 US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gives opening remarks via satellite before the "Stress Testing: a Discussion and Review" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston in Boston

* 1400 US JOLTS Job Openings May





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar