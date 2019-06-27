Gold rises ahead Trump-Xi meeting; set to post 6th weekly gain

Reuters





June 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday, heading for a sixth weekly gain in a row, as investors await a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping this weekend for any developments on trade.

* The metal has risen more than 1% so far this week to be up 11% over the past six weeks.

* U.S. gold futures climbed 0.7% to $1,422.20 an ounce.

* Trump has agreed to no preconditions for his high-stakes meeting with Xi this weekend and is maintaining his threat to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said.

* Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that Xi plans to present Trump with a set of terms the United States should meet before Beijing is ready to settle their trade dispute.

* On Thursday, The South China Morning Post, reported that Washington and Beijing were laying out an agreement that would help avert the next round of tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports.

* The dollar index , against a basket of major currencies, was steady on Friday after hitting a near one-week high in the previous session. USD/

* Share markets in Asia edged higher early on Friday morning, but the gains were small and underscored uncertainty over whether the talks will produce definitive progress in ending the year-long trade war between the world's two largest economies. MKTS/GLOB

* U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday on concerns that trade discussions between the United States and China on Saturday may be more complicated than previously expected. US/

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.26% to 795.80 tonnes on Thursday from 797.85 tonnes on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

