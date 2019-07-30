Gold Prices: 50-Year Price Analysis And Production-Demand Dynamics

Gold has been one of the best performing commodities in recent months. Gold Prices have increased by about 16% over the last one year to over $1,420 per ounce in July 2019, whereas the increase has been close to 20% since its recent low in September 2018. Notwithstanding the adverse impact of the US-China trade war, the increase in gold price is led by increased buying from major central banks and higher retail participation in the face of rising economic uncertainty. However, gold has had its fair share of volatility in the last 50 years, as well.

You can view the Trefis dashboard - Gold Prices: 50-Year Price Performance and Production-Demand Analysis - to understand how gold prices have moved compared to global production of, and demand for, the yellow metal.

Gold Price Movement Over Last 50 Years

Historically, global annual average gold prices have remained below $700 per ounce from the years 1970 to 2007.

During this time, gold prices witnessed a spike in 1980 to touch $850/ounce (annual average was $615 that year), led by high inflation because of strong oil prices , Soviet intervention in Afghanistan, and the impact of the Iranian revolution, which prompted investors to move into the metal.

This period was followed by a subdued pricing environment until the world was hit by the 2008 global financial crisis, followed by a slowdown in the Eurozone.

The double boost increased the value of gold as a hedge instrument, leading to rise in global price levels, which have stayed over $1,100/ounce since 2010.

Annual average gold price was the highest in 2012, due to buying from major central banks to diversify their asset base, high jewelry demand, quantitative easing, and rising inflation.

Comparing Gold Prices With Gold Production Over 50 Years

Gold prices have largely maintained their inverse relation with production output from 1970 to 2018.

However, after 2012, prices decreased sharply despite production levels seeing only a marginal improvement, mainly due to a pick up in the US economy.

Over the last one year, gold prices have seen a lot of volatility irrespective of the trend in global production, due to the US-China trade tensions.

Post the crisis of 2008, higher demand and prices for gold led major players to explore new mines which led to increased global production in the last 10 years.

Key Sources of Production

South Africa's position as the dominant gold producing country for a large part of the 20 th century (contributing almost 70% of the world's gold production in the 1970s) has been eroded over the last two decades.

Based on data for the key sources of gold production for the last 15 years, gold was primarily contributed by developed countries such as the US and Australia, while South Africa's share decreased further from 14% in 2004 to 4% in 2018.

Post the financial crisis of 2008, China has seized the opportunity and steadily increased its dominance, with the country's share in global gold production increasing from about 10%, to over 15% in 2016.

However, the weakness in the Chinese economy in the last two years saw China cede a part of its production share to other countries such as Peru.

Overall, the locus of the world gold mine production seems to be shifting from the big three (i.e. South Africa, United States, and Australia) to the emerging market nations.

Gold Price and Demand Dynamics

Gold demand is driven from three main sources - jewelry, industrial and medical applications, and investment.

Data for the last 8-10 years suggests that gold prices have largely trended in line with demand for the metal.

Although jewelry still accounts for the largest contributor of gold demand, its share has declined from over 80% at the start of the century to less than 50% currently.

At the same time, investment demand for gold (as a hedge) gradually increased since the emergence of the global financial crisis and run up in gold prices.

What Lies Ahead?

Considering the volatility in gold prices over the last 50 years, it is anybody's guess how the prices could move.

Though the general market consensus seems to suggest that we could see a further upswing in gold prices in the near term.

The primary drivers for a bullish view include higher retail and institutional investment, increased gold buying by major central banks over the world due to a possibility of a global economic slowdown, and prospects of a truce in US-China trade tensions .

