Gold is at a Six-Year High

(New York)

Gold has been stuck in a bear market for a long time. However, it is getting close to completely breaking out of its funk, as the yellow metal is at a 6-year high. Gold is being driven by worries over the economy, falling yields, and a potentially weaker Dollar, as well as geopolitical fears. UBS summed up gold's position this way, saying "[Due to the] declining cost of holding gold as rates remain low or continue to fall, gold's appeal as a diversifier and alternative asset amid the current macro environment is increasing".

FINSUM : Our only worry about gold is if rate cuts cause a risk-on move by investors that will leave gold in the dust.