Quantcast

Gold inches down as strong U.S. retail sales lift dollar

By Reuters

Reuters


July 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, but still held above the psychological $1,400 level, as the dollar gained after robust U.S. retail sales tempered fears of a sharp downturn in the world's largest economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures slipped 0.3% to $1,406.90 an ounce.

* The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.4% last month as households stepped up purchases of motor vehicles and a variety of other goods. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales edging up 0.1% in June.

* The dollar was firm on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. data tempered expectations of aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve later this month. USD/

* The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was effectively unchanged at 97.363 after gaining 0.5% the previous day.

* U.S. Treasury yields also rose on strong data, adding to recent evidence that the economy is improving. US/

* However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday reiterated pledges to "act as appropriate" to keep the U.S. economy humming, in a speech that did not deviate from expectations that a rate cut is on the way.

* Futures are 100% priced for a cut of 25 basis points, and imply a 27% chance of 50 basis points.

* Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States still has a long way to go to conclude a trade deal with China but could impose tariffs on an additional $325 billion worth of Chinese goods if it needed to do so.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.15% to 799.37 tonnes on Tuesday from 800.54 tonnes on Monday. GOL/ETF

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0830 UK CPI YY June

* 0900 EU HICP Final MM June

* 0900 EU HICP Final YY June

* 1230 US Housing Starts Number June

* 1800 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar