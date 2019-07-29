Gold holds steady as investors eye Fed's interest rate strategy

Reuters





By Eileen Soreng

July 29 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Monday as caution set in ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, with investors likely to look beyond an expected rate cut to the central bank's guidance on monetary policy for the rest of the year.

Spot gold edged up 0.1% to $1,420.10 per ounce at 1149 GMT.

"A rate cut is entirely priced in while a 50 basis points cut is extremely unlikely. So guidance becomes absolutely key," OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.

"(Gold's movement) will depend on how dovish or how far ajar Jerome Powell leaves the door on these rate cuts in the months ahead."

"Much will also depend on what Fed Chair Powell says in the subsequent press conference: if he makes no mention of a cycle of rate cuts, causing gold to come under pressure, we would not see this as a trend reversal but as an attractive buying opportunity," analysts at Commerzbank said in a note.

On the technical front, $1,400 will be the key downside support for gold, and beyond that, $1,380, OANDA's Erlam said.

"Bulls are very reluctant to let go just yet, but if we do see those levels break, we might see gold bulls head for the exits quite quickly."