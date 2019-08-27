Gold holds near six-year high on economic gloom

Reuters
Aug 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Wednesday, trading close to a more than six-year high on fears of an economic slowdown amid a protracted Sino-U.S. trade conflict, boosting appetite for the safe-haven metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold prices jumped 1% on Tuesday, and traded close to Monday's high of $1,554.56, last reached in April 2013.
* U.S. gold futures inched up 0.1% to $1,553.30 an ounce.
* The yield curve inversion on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries compared with the two-year yield was at its deepest since May 2007, when the U.S. subprime financial crisis started to unfold. US/
* The U.S. yield curve inversion, a portent for several past U.S. recessions, sent Wall Street stocks tumbling down on Tuesday. MKTS/GLOB
* Investors are also focused on Sept. 1, when the first stage of U.S. tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods is scheduled to go into effect. In response, China has unveiled tariffs on U.S. products set to go into effect the same day.
* On Tuesday, data showed that U.S. consumer confidence inched down in August, and growth in home prices hit its slowest pace in nearly seven years.
* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.6% to 873.32 tonnes on Tuesday from Monday. GOL/ETF
* The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood little changed after dipping 0.1% overnight. USD/
* Markets are fully priced in for a quarter-point cut in interest rates by the U.S. Fed next month, and over 100 basis points of easing by the end of next year.
* Spot silver touched a high of $18.29 an ounce, its highest since April 2017.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
|
0600
|
Germany
|
GfK Consumer Sentiment
|
Sept
|
0600
|
Germany
|
Import Prices MM, YY
|
July
|
0800
|
Italy
|
Consumer Confidence
|
Aug
|
0800
|
Euro Zone
|
Money-M3 Annual growth
|
July