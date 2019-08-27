Gold holds near six-year high on economic gloom

Reuters





Aug 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Wednesday, trading close to a more than six-year high on fears of an economic slowdown amid a protracted Sino-U.S. trade conflict, boosting appetite for the safe-haven metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Gold prices jumped 1% on Tuesday, and traded close to Monday's high of $1,554.56, last reached in April 2013.

* U.S. gold futures inched up 0.1% to $1,553.30 an ounce.

* The yield curve inversion on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries compared with the two-year yield was at its deepest since May 2007, when the U.S. subprime financial crisis started to unfold. US/

* The U.S. yield curve inversion, a portent for several past U.S. recessions, sent Wall Street stocks tumbling down on Tuesday. MKTS/GLOB

* Investors are also focused on Sept. 1, when the first stage of U.S. tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods is scheduled to go into effect. In response, China has unveiled tariffs on U.S. products set to go into effect the same day.

* On Tuesday, data showed that U.S. consumer confidence inched down in August, and growth in home prices hit its slowest pace in nearly seven years.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.6% to 873.32 tonnes on Tuesday from Monday. GOL/ETF

* The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood little changed after dipping 0.1% overnight. USD/

* Markets are fully priced in for a quarter-point cut in interest rates by the U.S. Fed next month, and over 100 basis points of easing by the end of next year.

* Spot silver touched a high of $18.29 an ounce, its highest since April 2017.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0600 Germany GfK Consumer Sentiment Sept 0600 Germany Import Prices MM, YY July 0800 Italy Consumer Confidence Aug 0800 Euro Zone Money-M3 Annual growth July