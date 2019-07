(New York)

Gold just took the jobs report on the chin. As our readers will know, the US jobs report from Friday was nothing short of stellar, with the job creation numbers blowing away all expectations, and in doing so, lowering the odds and potential pace of Fed rate cuts. That led to a big sell-off in gold on Friday that followed an even larger one Monday. Gold lost almost 4% over just two days last week.

FINSUM : The jobs report simultaneously sapped gold of the fear boost it gets from worries about the economy, as well as the potential benefit of lower rates.