Quantcast

Gold gains on U.S.-China trade jitters, rate cut hopes

By Reuters

Reuters


July 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday and were on track for a weekly gain, as worries over renewed U.S.-China trade tensions and expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve boosted demand for the safe-haven metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,410 an ounce.

* U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that China was not living up to promises it made on buying agricultural products from American farmers.

* Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated on Thursday that a rate cut is likely at the Fed's next meeting as businesses slow investment due to trade disputes and a global growth slowdown.

* Asian shares pulled back on Friday as Sino-U.S. trade tensions weighed on sentiment ahead of the release of June trade data from China. MKTS/GLOB

* Later on Friday, China will release trade data for June, with analysts expecting exports to have fallen as weakening global demand and a sharp hike in U.S. tariffs took a heavier toll on the world's largest trading nation.

* Meanwhile, the dollar index steadied on Friday after falling to near one-week low in the previous session, regaining some traction against its peers on stronger U.S. inflation data. USD/

* U.S. core consumer price based inflation in June increased the most in nearly 1-1/2 years.

* The signs of a pick-up in underlying inflation, along with separate data on weekly jobless claims showing the labour market remained solid, curbed financial market expectations of a more aggressive 50 basis point cut at the Fed's July 30-31 meeting.

* However, markets are still fully priced for a quarter percentage point cut as U.S. policymakers seek to support a slowing economy.

*

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0700 China Exports YY June

* 0700 China Imports YY June

* 0700 China Trade Balance USD June

* China M2 Money Supply YY June





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar