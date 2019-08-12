Gold firms near 6-yr peak on risk-off sentiment

Reuters





Aug 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Tuesday, hovering near a more than six-year high hit the previous day, as concerns around protests in Hong Kong, a slump in Argentina's markets and the ongoing Sino-U.S. trade war dented risk appetite.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,525.10 an ounce.

* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.26% while Japan's Nikkei tumbled 1.28%. MKTS/GLOB

* On Monday, Wall Street stocks also fell sharply, with the S&P 500 losing 1.23%.

* Protesters managed to shut down Hong Kong's airport, the world's busiest cargo airport, on Monday.

* Fears of a possible return to interventionist policies, gripped the Argentine market after market-friendly President Mauricio Macri lost by a much wider-than-expected margin in presidential primaries.

* Investors are focused on the Federal Reserve's annual symposium next week. Traders see a 74% chance of a 25 basis-point rate cut by the Fed this September.

* In Monday afternoon trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields fell to 1.64% from 1.734% late on Friday. USD/

* The dollar index , which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was up 0.1%.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.94% to 847.77 tonnes on Monday from 839.85 tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0600 Germany HICP Final YY July

* 0830 UK Claimant Count Unem Change July

* 0830 UK ILO Unemployment Rate June

* 1230 US CPI MM, SA July