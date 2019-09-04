Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Gold Fields Limited ( GFI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GFI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 190.91% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GFI was $5.8, representing a -7.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.29 and a 163.54% increase over the 52 week low of $2.20.

GFI is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited ( BHP ) and Rio Tinto Plc ( RIO ). Zacks Investment Research reports GFI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 164.29%, compared to an industry average of 19.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to GFI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GFI as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF ( GDXJ )

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF ( RING )

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF ( AADR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RING with an increase of 37.32% over the last 100 days. GDXJ has the highest percent weighting of GFI at 4.8%.