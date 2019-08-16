Gold ETF (IAU) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors looking for momentum, iShares Gold TrustIAU is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up roughly 29.9% from its 52-week low of $11.25/share.

But does this ETF have more gains in store? Let's take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain insight into where it might be headed:

IAU in Focus

The fund seeks to match the day-to-day movement of the price of gold , net of fees and expenses. It owns gold bars to back the shares. IAU is charging 25 bps in fees. The fund has amassed $15.30 billion in AUM (see: all the Precious Metals ETFs here ).

Why the Move?

The uncertainty in market conditions due to geo-political tensions, slowdown in the global economic growth and escalating Sino-US trade war tensions are increasingly adding to the appeal of safe-haven picks like gold. Gold is often viewed as a safe-haven asset offering protection against financial risks and may perform well during heightened market volatility.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, IAU has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold). Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, it seems that IAU might remain strong given a positive weighted alpha of 32.5 .

