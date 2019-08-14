Quantcast

Gold ETF (GLDM) Hits New 52-Week High

By Sweta Killa,

Shutterstock photo

For investors seeking momentum, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 27.8% from its 52-week low price of $11.74 per share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let's take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

GLDM in Focus

This product seeks to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion. Being a low-cost product with expense ratio of just 0.18%, GLDM has amassed $905.5 million in AUM (see: all the Precious Metals ETFs here ).

Why the Move?

This has been an area to watch lately given the spike in gold price on safe-haven demand as well as global easy monetary policies. The escalation in U.S.-China trade war and global growth concerns raised the appeal for gold as a great store of value and hedge against market turmoil. Acting as a leveraged play on the underlying metal prices, metal miners tend to experience more gains than their bullion cousins in a rising metal market.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, GLDM has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold). Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, it seems that GLD might remain strong given a higher weighted alpha of 30.09 and a mediocre 20-day volatility of 15.29% . As a result, there is definitely still some promise for investors, who want to ride on this surging ETF a little further.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: GLDM


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar