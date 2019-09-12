Gold ETF (GLD) Is Approaching A Critical Level: Here’s A Way to Play It

After languishing and trading sideways for several years, gold, and therefore the ETF that is frequently used for trading it (GLD), finally broke higher in June of this year. A week or so ago though, GLD reversed and lost over four percent in a series of down days. That move has brought it close to what could prove to be a key technical level after the run-up, and that creates an opportunity for a trade with a built-in hedge.

I say “finally” broke higher because it was a move that many had expected for some time. Low and still falling interest rates, massive and increasing sovereign debt, and easing monetary policy from central banks combined to create an environment in which gold should have, in theory, soared. That didn’t happen, and there are a few possible reasons.

Most importantly, according to conventional wisdom, all of the above conditions should contribute to an inflationary environment, raising gold’s appeal as a store of value. However, the reason those policies have been around so long is that inflation has been conspicuous by its absence in major economies.

Eventually, though, even without inflation in the sense of rising prices, the flood of liquidity has to have an effect.

Gold is a currency, but unlike other currencies (with the exception of bitcoin and other cryptos) its supply is limited. Exchange rates are about relative value, and when the supply of something is increased, which is what added liquidity is, economic theory dictates that its value relative to others falls. That is in part why the dollar strengthened as the Fed ended their QE but others, most notably the ECB, continued theirs. Euros and other currencies became less scarce relative to the dollar; therefore, the price of those currencies in dollar terms fell.

Now that the Fed — though cutting interest rates — has signaled a possible course reversal, increased dollar supply once again looks likely. That has led to this…

The move-up since June is striking, but as you can see, it has not been a straight line. Retracements are normal in any move, and traders use various methods to estimate when they will end. The two main ones are Fibonacci retracement percentages (yellow on the chart) and moving averages (50-day on the chart, marked in blue). After a brief break of the first significant Fibonacci level, GLD regained it yesterday. That creates potential support, as does the 50-day MA just below that.

There are then two technical support levels close to GLD’s current price. That suggests that the retracement is over and that gold can resume its move up, maybe even strengthened by taking a breather. However, if both are broken, it would indicate that the rally is over and an exaggerated drop as traders exit long positions is quite possible.

The idea would be to buy GLD here, around $142 at the time of writing, with a stop loss just below the 50-day moving average, at say $137. That stop, however, should be set for twice the size of your initial long position. That way, if both supports are broken and we move further down as a result, you will have a short position that, if cut at around $132, would get back your initial loss.

If that is the case, you could choose to run that short further and try to turn it into a profit, but whether you did that or not, you must set a stop on the new short position to guard against going back above the old support level. That means, of course, that there is a possibility here of losing twice on the trade, so positions should be kept relatively small.

That risk of a double whammy looks worth taking. After this morning’s ECB announcement , supply and demand of currencies are shifting back in gold’s favor, so a resumption of the rally and a run-up to new highs looks likely over the next few weeks.