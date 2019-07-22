Quantcast

Gold dips as dollar hits near 1-week high

By Reuters

Reuters


July 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell in early Asian trade on Tuesday as the dollar rose to a near one-week high on expectation of a smaller interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve at the end of this month.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures slipped 0.5% to $1,419.30 an ounce.

* The dollar index gained 0.1% to a near one-week high, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies. USD/

* The U.S. central bank is widely expected to lower its interest rate target range of 2.25%-2.50% by 25 basis points at a meeting ending July 31, but expectations for a larger 50-basis point cut have waxed and waned due to mixed signals from Fed policymakers.

* The global march towards lower interest rates reaches Europe this week with the European Central Bank expected at least to signal easier monetary policy.

* Expectations of policy easing by major central banks such as the Fed propped up global stocks on Tuesday. MKTS/GLOB

* Meanwhile, Sterling was on the back foot on Tuesday as investors worried Boris Johnson, the front runner to become the UK's next prime minister, would trigger a "hard Brexit" from the European Union.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.57% to 825.18 tonnes on Monday from 820.49 tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

DATA AHEAD

* 1400 US Existing Home Sales June

* 1400 EU Consumer Confid. Flash July





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar