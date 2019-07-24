Quantcast

Gold crawls higher on Middle East tensions; dollar rally caps gains

By Reuters

Reuters


By Brijesh Patel and Harshith Aranya

July 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday as escalating tensions in the Middle East drove investors towards the safe-haven metal, while reports of progress in Sino-U.S. trade negotiations, and a stronger dollar limited the metal's gain.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,421.16 per ounce as of 0717 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 17 at $1,413.80 in the previous session.

"We have geopolitical tensions in Iran, and also we remain very cautious and sceptical about the (U.S.-China) trade negotiations expected to begin next Monday, because plenty of things remain unsolved between the two nations," said Margaret Yang Yan, a market analyst at CMC Markets.

"On the other side, the dollar index is rallying which is having a negative impact on gold prices."

Uncertainty in the Middle East continued as a U.S. Navy ship took defensive action against a second Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz last week, but did not see the drone go into the water, the U.S. military said on Tuesday.

On the trade front, a report said U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would travel to Shanghai next week for meetings with Chinese officials to hammer out a deal to end the long-drawn trade tussle between the world's top two economies.

The dollar index extended gains to a five-week high, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies. USD/

The European Central Bank is likely to at least offer a nod to easier policy at its meeting on Thursday, while the U.S. central bank is widely expected to lower interest rate at its meeting ending July 31.

Futures remain 100% priced for a rate cut of 25 basis points (bps) from the Federal Reserve next week, and even imply an 18% chance of 50 basis points.

"If the Fed does a 25 bp rate cut next week, I don't think gold prices will feel any stronger as it has been already priced in," said Howie Lee, economist, OCBC Bank.

"But if the Fed surprises with a 50 bp cut, that might push gold prices to test the $1,450 level."

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.25% from Monday to 823.13 tonnes on Tuesday. GOL/ETF

Spot gold looks neutral in a narrow range of $1,412-$1,427 per ounce, and an escape from the range could suggest a direction, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.5% to $16.48 per ounce, while palladium eased 0.2% to $1,523.84.

Platinum was up 0.7% at $859.75 an ounce, after hitting its highest since May 14 at $862.25 earlier in the session.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar