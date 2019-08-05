Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

Golar LNG Partners LP ( GMLP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.404 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GMLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GMLP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.7, the dividend yield is 13.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GMLP was $11.7, representing a -30.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.86 and a 14.37% increase over the 52 week low of $10.23.

GMLP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) and Carnival Corporation ( CCL ). GMLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.62. Zacks Investment Research reports GMLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -8.57%, compared to an industry average of -10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GMLP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to GMLP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GMLP as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF ( YMLP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YMLP with an increase of 0.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GMLP at 7.65%.