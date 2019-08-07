Quantcast

GOL Linhas' (GOL) Traffic and Load Factor Increase in July

GOL Linhas Aereas InteligentesGOL reported impressive air traffic figures for July, courtesy of the strong demand for air travel. Consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), climbed 7.2% to 4.17 billion. While international RPK surged 64.8%, domestic RPK grew 1.8% in the month.

On a year-over-year basis, consolidated capacity (or available seat kilometers/ASKs) increased 3.4% to 4.9 billion, primarily on 40.6% expansion in international capacity. Moreover, the carrier witnessed an 8.1% increase in consolidated passenger count in July driven by a 46% uptick on the international front.

Consolidated load factor, percentage of seats filled by passengers, improved to 84.6% from 81.6% a year ago as traffic growth exceeded capacity expansion. On a consolidated basis, departures and seats increased 3.5% and 4.3%, respectively.

In the first seven months of the year, consolidated RPK increased 8.5% while ASK grew 5.3%. Also, the load factor for the period improved 240 basis points to 82.2%. While GOL Linhas recorded a 0.5% rise in the volume of departures, the number of seats increased 3.4%.

Notably, GOL Linhas' traffic report comes close on the heels of the Latin-American carrier's second-quarter 2019 earnings report , wherein i t report ed in-line earnings but better-than-expected revenues.

Investors interested in the Latin American aviation space are keenly awaiting second-quarter earnings reports from Azul AZUL and LATAM Airlines LTM on Aug 8 and 14, respectively.

Zacks Rank & Another Key Pick

GOL Linhas sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Investors interested in the Zacks Airline industry may also consider Delta Air Lines DAL , which carries the same rank as GOL Linhas. You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Delta has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outshined the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 3.8%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Free Stock Analysis Report

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM): Free Stock Analysis Report

AZUL SA (AZUL): Free Stock Analysis Report

