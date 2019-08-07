GOL Linhas' (GOL) Traffic and Load Factor Increase in July

GOL Linhas Aereas InteligentesGOL reported impressive air traffic figures for July, courtesy of the strong demand for air travel. Consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), climbed 7.2% to 4.17 billion. While international RPK surged 64.8%, domestic RPK grew 1.8% in the month.

On a year-over-year basis, consolidated capacity (or available seat kilometers/ASKs) increased 3.4% to 4.9 billion, primarily on 40.6% expansion in international capacity. Moreover, the carrier witnessed an 8.1% increase in consolidated passenger count in July driven by a 46% uptick on the international front.

Consolidated load factor, percentage of seats filled by passengers, improved to 84.6% from 81.6% a year ago as traffic growth exceeded capacity expansion. On a consolidated basis, departures and seats increased 3.5% and 4.3%, respectively.

In the first seven months of the year, consolidated RPK increased 8.5% while ASK grew 5.3%. Also, the load factor for the period improved 240 basis points to 82.2%. While GOL Linhas recorded a 0.5% rise in the volume of departures, the number of seats increased 3.4%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Price

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. price | Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Quote

Notably, GOL Linhas' traffic report comes close on the heels of the Latin-American carrier's second-quarter 2019 earnings report , wherein i t report ed in-line earnings but better-than-expected revenues.

Investors interested in the Latin American aviation space are keenly awaiting second-quarter earnings reports from Azul AZUL and LATAM Airlines LTM on Aug 8 and 14, respectively.

Zacks Rank & Another Key Pick

GOL Linhas sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Investors interested in the Zacks Airline industry may also consider Delta Air Lines DAL , which carries the same rank as GOL Linhas. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Delta has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outshined the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 3.8%.

This Could Be the Fastest Way to Grow Wealth in 2019

Research indicates one sector is poised to deliver a crop of the best-performing stocks you'll find anywhere in the market. Breaking news in this space frequently creates quick double- and triple-digit profit opportunities.

These companies are changing the world - and owning their stocks could transform your portfolio in 2019 and beyond. Recent trades from this sector have generated +98% , +119% and +164% gains in as little as 1 month.



Click here to see these breakthrough stocks now >>