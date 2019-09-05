Go-Ahead annual revenue beats estimates, railway unit hits profit

Reuters





Sept 5 (Reuters) - UK transport company Go-Ahead Group Plc on Thursday reported full-year revenue that beat market expectations, but profit was dented as its rail division suffered from the loss of the London Midland franchise.

Go-Ahead said revenue rose because of its bus operations in Singapore and new operations in Ireland.

Analysts on an average expected annual revenue of 3.44 billion pounds, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Go-Ahead said revenue rose 10% to 3.81 billion pounds, however, pretax profit tumbled 33.4% to 97 million pounds for the year ended June 29.

($1 = 0.8145 pounds)