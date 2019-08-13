GNW Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (Symbol: GNW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.05, changing hands as high as $4.46 per share. Genworth Financial, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 13.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GNW's low point in its 52 week range is $2.89 per share, with $5.02 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $4.36.
