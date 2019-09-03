GMS Inc. (GMS) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue?

As of late, it has definitely been a great time to be an investor in GMS Inc. GMS . The stock has moved higher by 34.5% in the past month, while it is also above its 20 Day SMA too. This combination of strong price performance and favorable technical, could suggest that the stock may be on the right path.

We certainly think that this might be the case, particularly if you consider GMS's recen t earnings estimate revision activity. From this look, the company's future is quite favorable; as GMS has earned itself a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), meaning that its recent run may continue for a bit longer, and that this isn't the top for the in-focus company. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Legalizing THIS Could Be Even Bigger than Marijuana

Americans spend an estimated $150 billion in this industry every year… more than twice as much as they spend on marijuana.

Now that 8 states have fully-legalized it (with several more states following close behind), Zacks has identified 5 stocks that could soar in response to the powerful demand. One industry insider described the future as "mind-blowing" - and early investors can still get in ahead of the surge.

See these 5 "sin stocks" now >>