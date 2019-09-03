GMS in Focus: Stock Moves 6.3% Higher

GMS Inc. GMS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company-as the stock is now up 36% in the past one-month time frame.





GMS currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Investors interested in the Building Products - Retail industry may consider BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. BMCH , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



