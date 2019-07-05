Quantcast

GM's H1 China vehicle sales down 15% y/y at 1.57 mln units

By Reuters

Reuters


BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - General Motors Co's January to June vehicle sales in China fell 15%, as the U.S. automaker was hurt by a slowing economy amid the Sino-U.S. trade war and by heightened competition in its key mid-priced SUV segment.

GM delivered 753,926 vehicles in China in the second quarter this year, according to a company statement. The drop for the quarter ended June 30 marks the fourth straight quarterly sales decline for GM in China, the world's biggest auto market.

It delivered 1,567,899 vehicles in the first half, according to Reuters calculation.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy , US Markets
Referenced Symbols: GM


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar