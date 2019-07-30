GMED Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Globus Medical Inc (Symbol: GMED) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.57, changing hands as high as $45.58 per share. Globus Medical Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GMED shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GMED's low point in its 52 week range is $38.01 per share, with $57.83 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $45.56.
