GM, Ford quarterly China sales slide again amid economy woes

Reuters





By Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu

BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co announced their quarterly sales in China fell, albeit at a slower pace sequentially, as the U.S. automakers were hit by a slowing economy amid the Sino-U.S. trade war.

GM's vehicle sales in China for the quarter ended June 30 dropped 12.2%, while Ford's sales slumped by 21.7%. While GM also suffered from heightened competition in its key mid-priced SUV segment, Ford was hurt by the limited new models for customers to choose from.

GM delivered 1.57 million vehicles in China in the January-June period this year, while Ford delivered 290,321 vehicles.

U.S. car companies' share of total China passenger vehicles sales fell to 9.6% in the first five months of this year from 10.9% in the year-ago period, according to CAAM. Over the same period, German car makers' share has risen to 23.3% from 20.9% and Japanese auto makers' to 21.3% from 17.3%.

CAAM is set to announce June sales next week, which industry analysts forecast will be negative.

NEW MODELS

Sales of GM's affordable brand Baojun dropped 31.8% for the latest quarter. But luxury brand Cadillac's sales jumped 36.6%.

GM sold 3.64 million units in China last year, down from 4.04 units in 2017.

The Dearborn, Michigan automaker has been struggling to revive sales in China, its second biggest market globally, after its business began slumping in late 2017. Sales sank 37 percent in 2018, after a 6 percent decline in 2017.

GM, Ford and rivals are launching new models or sprucing up older ones to attract customers. GM has laid out plans to introduce around 20 new models or variants of older ones this year.

"Around two-thirds of the about 20 new and refreshed models will arrive in the second half with a sharpened focus on luxury vehicles and mid-size to large SUVs," a GM spokeswoman told Reuters, adding that more than half of the new launches will be new models.