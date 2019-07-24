Quantcast

GM Cruise to delay commercial deployment of self-driving cars beyond 2019

July 24 (Reuters) - General Motors Co's self-driving unit, Cruise, said on Wednesday it was delaying the commercial deployment of cars past 2019 as it requires more testing of the vehicles.

Cruise Chief Executive Officer Dan Ammann said the company would expand testing in (graphic).

