Glu Mobile (GLUU) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store ?

Glu Mobile GLUU is set to report second-quarter 2019 results on Aug 1.



Notably, the company's earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average negative surprise being 39.3%.



In the las t report ed quarter, Glu Mobile reported break-even earnings. Revenues of $95.5 million increased 18% year over year. Moreover, bookings grew 7% year over year to $92.6 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has remained steady at 5 cents over the past 30 days.



Moreover, the consensus mark for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $102 million, indicating an increase of 3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for bookings is pegged at $102 million, indicating an increase of 2.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Glu Mobile Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Glu Mobile Inc. price-eps-surprise | Glu Mobile Inc. Quote



Here's What to Expect



Glu Mobile's second-quarter 2019 results are expected to benefit from the strength of its growth titles - Design Home, Covet Fashion and the Tap Sports Baseball franchise.



Notably, these three growth titles together accounted for 78% of total bookings in first-quarter 2019.



Moreover, Glu Mobile launched Diner DASH Adventures and WWE Universe in May. In the to-be reported quarter, the company expects a small contribution in bookings from WWE. The game launches are expected to drive user growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the last reported quarter, Glu Mobile's daily active users (DAUs) were 3.1 million, down 18.4% from the year-ago quarter. Monthly active users (MAUs) were down 23% year over year to 19.1 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAUs is pegged at 3.25 million for second-quarter 2019.



Additionally, frequent content updates, feature additions to growth titles and the release of Tap Sports Baseball 2019 (in first-quarter 2019) are expected to drive growth titles' bookings in the to-be-reported quarter. This is also expected to boost game monetization opportunities.



However, softness in advertising bookings is likely to negatively impact bookings growth in second-quarter 2019.



What Our Model Says



According to the Zacks model, a company with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) has a good chance of beating estimates if it also has a positive Earnings ESP . Sell-rated stocks (Zacks Rank #4 or 5) are best avoided.



Glu Mobile has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .



