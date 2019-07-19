Glu Mobile (GLUU) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know

Glu Mobile (GLUU) closed the most recent trading day at $7.41, moving -0.27% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.62% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile game maker had lost 1.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.8% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GLUU as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2019. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $101.89 million, up 2.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $448.40 million, which would represent changes of +240% and +16.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GLUU. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.26% lower within the past month. GLUU is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, GLUU currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.6. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.25.

Investors should also note that GLUU has a PEG ratio of 1.44 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.