GLPI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.96, changing hands as low as $36.58 per share. Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GLPI's low point in its 52 week range is $31.19 per share, with $40.82 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $37.05.
