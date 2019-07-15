Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

Global Water Resources, Inc. ( GWRS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.024 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GWRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that GWRS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.67, the dividend yield is 2.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GWRS was $10.67, representing a -8.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.61 and a 18.56% increase over the 52 week low of $9.

GWRS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works ( AWK ) and Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp ( SBS ). GWRS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.17. Zacks Investment Research reports GWRS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as %, compared to an industry average of 2.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GWRS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.