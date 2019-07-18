Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Global trade worries weigh down FTSE 100; pub chain Ei surges on deal



* FTSE 100 down 0.5%, FTSE 250 down 0.4%

* Pub chain Ei Group up after buyout offer

* Investors wary as global trade war risks resurface

* Tobacco stocks up after Philip Morris results (Adds company news items, updates share moves)

By Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M

July 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 followed other majorstock markets lower on Thursday as initial batches of corporateearnings jangled nerves over global growth, while losses forLondon's mid-cap index were capped by a buyout of pub operatorEi Group.

All but two of the blue-chip index's .FTSE sectors endedin the red as it shed 0.5% - its biggest intraday fall in nearlytwo weeks, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC lost 0.4%.

Among major drags on the main index were oil heavyweightsShell RDSa.L and BP BP.L , which tracked a slump in crudeprices amid expectation that output would rise in the Gulf ofMexico following last week's hurricane, as well as miners .FTNMX1770 . O/R

Bright spots on the index were tobacco giants BritishAmerican Tobacco and Imperial Brands after U.S. peer PhilipMorris PM.N reported its sixth consecutive quarter of profitbeat. BAT surged 6.1% on its best day in over a decade whileImperial Brands added 2.2%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J3MV

Slug and Lettuce owner Stonegate Pub CompanyIPO-SPC.L agreed to buy Ei GroupEIGE.L for 285 pence a share, a 38%premium to Wednesday's close, which sent the mid-cap pub chain'sstock to its highest in more than a decade. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J1K3

The stock surged nearly 39% and helped fellow mid-cap puboperators Mitchells & ButlersMAB.L , Greene KingGNK.L , J DWetherspoon JDW.L and Marston'sMARS.L rise between 1.3% and4.2%.

E*TRADE WAR IMPACT

Meanwhile, the effects of a protracted China-U.S. tradedispute on corporate earnings and worries that trade tensionscould further escalate have turned investors across the globerisk-averse.

Sentiment weakened as U.S. railroad operator CSX CSX.O andGerman tech heavyweight SAP SAPG.DE flagged an impact from thetrade war and and a report https://on.wsj.com/2XNS9fB thatprogress towards a trade deal had stalled weighed on sentiment. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J0N2urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24H1M5

After a slump in May due to rising worries that Washington'strade war with China and other partners would escalate, the FTSE100 has steadied and is on course for its best year since 2016.

The exporter-heavy index's gains have been fuelled by hopesof interest rate cuts by central banks and the plummeting valueof the pound due to concerns around the Conservative leadershipelection and risks from Brexit.

AIM-listed ASOSASOS.L tanked 23.2% to its lowest in 4-1/2years after it blamed operational issues for its third profitwarning in eight months. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J1E6

Its shares also weathered their worst one-day drop sinceDecember, when the online fashion retailer's previous warninghad triggered a global retail sell-off.

Luxury brand Burberry BRBY.L , which is on course for itsbest week in more than a decade after posting robust salesgrowth on Tuesday, gave up 1%.

Budget airline easyJet EZJ.L gained 3.4% on the midcapindex after it stood by its annual profit forecast, reassuringinvestors despite softening demand in the industry due toBrexit-driven consumer uncertainty. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J1CU (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in BengaluruEditing by Patrick Graham and Arun Koyyur) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403; Reuters Messaging:shashwat.awasthi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

