Global Recession May Be Starting

(New York)

America tends to be very US-centric, but right now it would be wise to pay attention to some global economic signals. In particular, manufacturing is starting to look very weak across the world, and the negative wave is already impacting the US. Factory output across Europe and Asia declined in June, and the US' barely rose. Globally, it was a second straight month of contractions, something that has not happened since 2012. More specific data showed declining sales and production in both China and Germany.

FINSUM : The US has been sprayed with Teflon for most of this bull market, but given the global nature of the trade war, it seems like we may be starting to get sucked into the downturn.