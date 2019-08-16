Quantcast

Global rate cuts mark broadest policy shift since crisis -Fitch

By Reuters

Reuters


By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A flurry of interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a host of other central banks marks the broadest shift in global monetary policy since the depths of the financial crisis in 2009, analysts at Fitch Ratings said in a report on Friday.

Led by the Fed's policy pivot, which took rate hikes off the table in December and then cut borrowing costs last month, Fitch said its geographic "diffusion index" of central bank policy plummeted from a strong bias towards tightening to what is now a marked tendency toward easing, or cutting rates.

Macroeconomic conditions are nowhere near as bad now, Fitch analysts said in an interview, and the policy shift in the last few months has been much less extensive.

But the geographic spread of actions, from the central banking capitals of Washington and Frankfurt, to financial centers like London, and a host of emerging markets, shows how the world's central banks have become more closely tethered to one another, with the Fed as the dominant player.

"In terms of how swift the change has been, it is quite striking," said Brian Coulton, chief economist for Fitch Ratings.

The Fed and 19 other central banks have cut rates in recent months.

Coulton said they were responding both to the Fed's policy change - evidence that the broad use of the dollar in world trade and corporate finance had linked the world economy ever closer to what happens in Washington - and the sense of growing risk from the U.S.-China trade war.

The trade battle "affects the two biggest economies in the world. That is a risk every central bank will have to take into account. That is a common shock," he said.

But he feels the shift runs deeper. Emerging market economies, where monetary policy had more closely tracked commodity prices and resulting inflation, now seemed tied instead to the Fed, he said.

That could, the Fitch analysis concluded, be one of the "profound" consequences of a decade of cheap money and Fed "quantitative easing" that allowed countries and overseas companies to borrow more in dollars, only to face refinancing risks and other stresses when the Fed began raising rates.

When the U.S. central bank reversed course "the pressure that had been placed on other central banks was released," Coulton said.

The Fitch diffusion index rates the stance of global central bank policy, treating each bank as equal. A rating above 50 indicates a bias towards raising rates, while below 50 indicates looser policy. As of December, the index stood at 75. By July, it had slipped to 34.

Central Bank

Policy Rate

Prior Rate

Change

Date Last Changed

Mexico

8

8.25

-0.25

8/15/2019

Peru

2.5

2.75

-0.25

8/8/2019

Serbia

2.5

2.75

-0.25

8/8/2019

Philippines

4.25

4.5

-0.25

8/8/2019

India

5.4

5.75

-0.35

8/7/2019

New Zealand

1

1.5

-0.5

8/7/2019

Belarus

9.5

10

-0.5

8/7/2019

Thailand

1.5

1.75

-0.25

8/7/2019

Hong Kong

2.5

2.75

-0.25

8/1/2019

Brazil

6

6.5

-0.5

7/31/2019

United States

2.25

2.5

-0.25

7/31/2019

Russia

7.25

7.5

-0.25

7/29/2019

Turkey

19.75

24

-4.25

7/25/2019

ECB

-0.4

-0.4

0

7/25/2019

South Korea

1.5

1.75

-0.25

7/18/2019

South Africa

6.5

6.75

-0.25

7/18/2019

Nigeria

13.5

13.5

0

7/10/2019

Sweden

-0.25

-0.25

0

7/3/2019

Australia

1

1.25

-0.25

7/2/2019

Norway

1.25

1

0.25

6/20/2019

Switzerland

-0.75

-0.75

0

6/13/2019

Chile

2.5

3

-0.5

6/7/2019

Czech Republic

2

1.75

0.25

5/03/2019

Indonesia

6

5.75

0.25

11/15/2018

Canada

1.75

1.5

0.25

10/24/2018

England

0.75

0.5

0.25

8/2/2018

Colombia

4.25

4.5

-0.25

4/30/2018

Japan

-0.1

0

-0.1

2/15/2016

China

4.35

4.6

-0.25

10/23/2015

Poland

1.5

0

1.5

3/5/2015

Graphic - Global Central Banks Tack Lower





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets , Economy , Banking and Loans , Bonds


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar