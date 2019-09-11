Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Global Payments Inc. ( GPN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GPN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that GPN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $165.26, the dividend yield is .02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPN was $165.26, representing a -6.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $175.95 and a 74.31% increase over the 52 week low of $94.81.

GPN is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) and Visa Inc. ( V ). GPN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.06. Zacks Investment Research reports GPN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.13%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GPN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to GPN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GPN as a top-10 holding:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF ( IPAY )

Amplify CrowdBureau Peer-to-Peer Lending & Crowdfunding ETF ( LEND )

Amplify ETF Trust ETF ( EASI )

Amplify Online Retail ETF ( IBUY )

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF ( JKH ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IPAY with an increase of 7.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GPN at 3.63%.