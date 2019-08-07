Global Partners LP (GLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Global Partners LP ( GLP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.515 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.98% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.95, the dividend yield is 10.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLP was $19.95, representing a -7.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.62 and a 46.42% increase over the 52 week low of $13.63.

GLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. ( EXPD ) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ( CHRW ). GLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.37. Zacks Investment Research reports GLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -75.26%, compared to an industry average of -9.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.