Quantcast

Global growth concerns boost safe havens: yen, Swiss franc

By Reuters

Reuters


By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Safe haven currencies the Japanese yen and Swiss franc gained on Wednesday after New Zealand's central bank cut interest rates by more than expected, feeding concerns about the weak global economy.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut its official cash rate to a record low of 1% and flagged the possibility of using negative rates to stimulate the economy, sending its currency to 3-1/2 year lows. The Reserve Bank of India and the Bank of Thailand also cut rates.

"You've seen a couple of central banks ease policy today, some by more than expected, and you're still seeing a more cautious market backdrop," said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

"I think there may still be some lingering concern over how much this easing will really support the global economy, or just maybe the idea of monetary policy impotence is in investors minds here," Nelson said.

The New Zealand dollar was last down 1.47% at $0.6427 , bouncing off the session low of $0.6379. The Aussie fell 0.49% to $0.6725 as markets ramped up bets that Australia would cut rates faster and deeper than expected. The session low for the Australian dollar was $0.6678, the lowest since early 2009.

The Japanese yen gained 0.66% to 105.74 against the greenback, nearing an eight-month high of 105.51 reached on Tuesday. The Swiss franc gained 0.37% to 0.9727 against the U.S. currency.

The escalating U.S.-China trade war is adding to economic headwinds and hurting business sentiment. Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose more tariffs on Chinese goods. On Monday, China responded by allowing its currency to weaken past 7 per dollar for the first time since 2008, and Washington labeled Beijing a currency manipulator.

The yuan weakened on Wednesday, but held above an 11-year low reached the previous session, before Beijing appeared to take steps to stabilize the currency.

The offshore yuan fell 0.52% to 7.0891.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:24AM (1324 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close

Previous

Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct

Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1216

$1.1198

+0.16%

-2.21%

+1.1220

+1.1180

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

105.7400

106.4700

-0.66%

-4.10%

+106.4700

+105.7200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

118.64

119.22

-0.49%

-6.02%

+119.2800

+118.4600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9727

0.9763

-0.37%

-0.89%

+0.9797

+0.9725

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2143

1.2166

-0.19%

-4.81%

+1.2190

+1.2122

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3328

1.3278

+0.38%

-2.27%

+1.3344

+1.3269

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6725

0.6760

-0.49%

-4.60%

+0.6782

+0.6678

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0912

1.0933

-0.19%

-3.04%

+1.0959

+1.0912

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9233

0.9200

+0.36%

+2.77%

+0.9241

+0.9189

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6427

0.6523

-1.47%

-4.32%

+0.6557

+0.6379

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

8.9360

8.9046

+0.35%

+3.44%

+8.9500

+8.8888

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.0245

9.9730

+0.52%

+1.20%

+10.0373

+9.9613

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.6154

9.5824

+0.45%

+7.27%

+9.6254

+9.5643

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.7862

10.7377

+0.45%

+5.09%

+10.7956

+10.7253





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar