Global Fashion Group shares fall after stock market debut

BERLIN, July 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Global Fashion Group (GFG) opened at 4.47 euros($5.05) on Tuesday before dipping to 4.34 euros at 0727 GMT on their first day of trading following their stock market listing in Frankfurt.

The company - which runs ecommerce platforms, largely in emerging markets - said on Saturday it had placed 40 million new shares at a price of 4.50 euros, raising 180 million euros - less than half the amount it had originally targeted due to weak investor demand.

A further 4 million existing shares were allocated to cover an over-allotment option for banks running the deal and if they took those up, proceeds would hit 198 million euros.

($1 = 0.8852 euros)