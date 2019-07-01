Glennmont to take 25% stake in German offshore wind project

Shutterstock photo





LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Fund manager Glennmont Partners will take a 25% stake in the Gode Wind 1 project off the coast of Germany, it said on Monday, marking its first investment in offshore wind.

London-based Glennmont has 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) of assets under management and already invests in renewable projects such as onshore wind and solar across Europe.

Glennmont's Clean Energy Fund III will purchase the stake in Gode Wind 1 from current 50% owner Global Infrastructure Partners II, a fund managed by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

The 350 megawatt wind farm has been operational since 2017 and secured a feed-in-tariff subsidy from the German government until late 2027.

Danish wind project developer Orsted holds the remaining 50% stake, while GIP is poised to sell its remaining 25% stake in Gode Wind 1 to The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited, a British investment trust.

($1 = 0.8825 euros)