Glencore, Trafigura pick up aluminium in Qingdao court auctions

BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Commodity traders Glencore PLC and Trafigura have picked up a combined 70,479 tonnes of aluminium over the past week by winning online auctions of metal inventory dating back to China's 2014 Qingdao warehousing scandal, according to the e-commerce platform that hosted the sales.

The stock, being auctioned on a JD.com site by the Qingdao Intermediate People's Court, was formerly held by Dezheng Resources, the company accused of duplicating warehouse certificates to pledge metal as collateral for multiple bank loans (graphic).

The scandal rocked the metals industry and stung banks and trading houses for more than $3 billion. Dezheng founder Chen Jihong was handed a 23-year jail term in late 2018.

Glencore declined to comment, while Trafigura didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

