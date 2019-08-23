Quantcast

Glencore, Trafigura pick up aluminium in Qingdao court auctions

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Commodity traders Glencore PLC and Trafigura have picked up a combined 70,479 tonnes of aluminium over the past week by winning online auctions of metal inventory dating back to China's 2014 Qingdao warehousing scandal, according to the e-commerce platform that hosted the sales.

The stock, being auctioned on a JD.com site by the Qingdao Intermediate People's Court, was formerly held by Dezheng Resources, the company accused of duplicating warehouse certificates to pledge metal as collateral for multiple bank loans (graphic).

The scandal rocked the metals industry and stung banks and trading houses for more than $3 billion. Dezheng founder Chen Jihong was handed a 23-year jail term in late 2018.

Glencore declined to comment, while Trafigura didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 7.0855 Chinese yuan renminbi)





This article appears in: Stocks , Technology , Oil


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar