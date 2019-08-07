Glencore fall hits mining stocks as FTSE steadies

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikonnews window)

* FTSE 100 roughly flat, FTSE 250 up 0.3%

* Glencore slips after HY core profit misses market view

Aug 7 (Reuters) - London's main stock market index heldsteady on Wednesday after a run of six losing sessions triggeredby worries over the U.S.-China trade dispute, althoughcommodities trader Glencore hit an almost 3-year low after poorfirst half results.

Glencore's almost one-third drop in core profit, allied tolower copper prices, pulled mining firms lower. That was offsetby gains in healthcare and consumer goods stocks, leaving theFTSE 100 .FTSE blue chip index largely unchanged.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC rose 0.3% by 0706 GMT, helpedby a post-earnings jump in Ultra Electronic ULE.L . (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by PatrickGraham) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403;))

