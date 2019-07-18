Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 19, 2019

Glen Burnie Bancorp ( GLBZ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GLBZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that GLBZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.81, the dividend yield is 3.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLBZ was $10.81, representing a -20.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.55 and a 8.14% increase over the 52 week low of $10.

GLBZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). GLBZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.52.

