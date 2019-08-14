GlaxoSmithKline Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GSK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (Symbol: GSK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.03, changing hands as low as $39.70 per share. GlaxoSmithKline plc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GSK's low point in its 52 week range is $36.41 per share, with $42.47 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $39.84.
